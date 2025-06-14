Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Deputies With A 2X4 Serving Warrant Is Shot & Killed

FROSTPROOF, FL — A deputy-involved shooting has been confirmed this evening in West Frostproof, prompting swift response from emergency services and a large law enforcement presence.

At 9:33 PM, Polk County Fire Rescue received a call for service to the area. Once emergency crews were advised the scene was secure they quickly went in to the area.

Carrie Horstman, Public Information Officer for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, who told Daily Ridge News that a deputy-involved shooting did occur.

Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media shortly after Midnight. Sheriff Judd explained that two deputies were serving a warrant and in process of handcuffing the suspect. According to Judd a second suspect allegedly armed with a 2X4 struck one deputy in the head, splitting his head open. The deputies then shot the second suspect, who was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, details about the specific individuals involved have not been released. Out of respect for those affected, Daily Ridge News is not publishing the exact street number, but the incident occurred in the vicinity of West Frostproof Baptist Church Road.

Members of the Officer-Involved Deadly Incident (OIDI) task force for the 10th Judicial Circuit is investigating the shooting.

We will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available. Here is Sheriff Judd press conference