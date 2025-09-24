Fall Festival at Frostproof Church of God

Join the Frostproof Church of God for a fun-filled evening at their annual Fall Festival! This exciting event takes place on Saturday, November 1st, from 4 PM to 8 PM, and promises a great time for the entire family.

Enjoy delicious food, games, and entertainment for all ages in a warm and welcoming community setting. Whether you’re coming for the treats, the laughs, or the fellowship, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Mark your calendars and head over to 104 Hwy 630 W, Frostproof, FL 33843 for an unforgettable evening. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the fall season with neighbors and friends.

For more information, visit: www.frostproofcog.org

Let’s come together to make memories, have fun, and enjoy the blessings of the season!