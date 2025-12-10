Jingle and Mingle at the Polk County History Center on December 13

Ring in the season with festive music and sweet treats at this year’s Jingle and Mingle event at the Polk County History Center. Guests can enjoy holiday cookies while listening to live Christmas performances from two talented local school choirs.

The Frostproof High School Chorus will take the stage at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m., and the Berkley Charter Elementary School Chorus will perform at noon, filling the historic halls with classic holiday favorites.

The event takes place at the Polk County History Center, located at 100 E. Main St. in Bartow.