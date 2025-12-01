Frostproof to Host Holly Jolly Christmas Party After Annual Parade Dec 6

The City of Frostproof is inviting families to keep the holiday spirit going with a festive celebration immediately following the Frostproof Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 6. The annual Holly Jolly Christmas Party will take place at Henderson Field, located at 71 N Lake Reedy Blvd, and promises an evening full of cheer for all ages.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including a snow slide, train rides for the kids, food vendors, and holiday music to set the perfect seasonal mood. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and two adorable elves will also be available for photos—just don’t forget to bring your own camera.

For more information, call 863-635-7850. Flyer courtesy of City of Frostproof

For more information about the annual Frostproof Christmas Parade, visit https://lakewalesdaily.com/2025/12/01/frostproof-gears-up-for-a-festive-christmas-in-the-country-parade-december-6/