Breaking: At Least Four Hospitalized After Active Shooter Reported at Florida State University

Tallahassee, Fla. — April 17, 2025 — Authorities are responding to an active shooter situation on the campus of Florida State University, where at least four individuals have been hospitalized following gunfire near the Student Union, according to officials.

The incident was first reported just after noon on Thursday, with an emergency alert sent out by FSU at 12:01 p.m. warning students, staff, and faculty of the threat. The alert advised everyone on campus to “seek shelter and await further instructions,” adding, “lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

FSU confirmed that police were on the scene by 12:30 p.m., and additional law enforcement units were en route. As of this writing, the campus remains in lockdown as authorities work to secure the area.

According to WCTV News, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital has confirmed that four people have been hospitalized as a result of the incident. Their conditions have not been released.

A witness who spoke with WCTV described seeing a college-aged man emerge from the Student Union building with a handgun, further escalating concerns about the scale of the attack.

Leon County Schools, in coordination with local law enforcement, have placed nearby schools under a lockout. District spokesperson Chris Petley confirmed the lockdown but did not identify which schools were affected.

WCTV has reporters heading to the scene to gather more details as the situation continues to unfold.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Credit: Reporting details provided by WCTV News.