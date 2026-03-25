Nature Lecture Series Coming to Polk’s Nature Discovery Center

Join us at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 at Polk’s Nature Discovery Center at Circle B Bar Reserve, 4399 Winter Lake Road in Lakeland, for the next installment of our Nature Lecture Series.

“Stormwater: Your Neighborhood’s Living Landscape” will be presented by Craig Johnson and Ryan Ellis from our very own Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Water Resources team. Come learn more about what stormwater is and how stormwater systems work, as well as what you can do to help stormwater efforts as a Polk County resident.

Registration is not required but is requested for planning purposes. RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nature-lecture-series-stormwater-your-neighborhoods-living-landscape-tickets-1983166260671?aff=oddtdtcreator

Polk’s Nature Discovery Center hosts a different lecture each month highlighting an aspect of the natural world. For more information, call Polk’s Nature Discovery Center at 863-668-4673 or email [email protected].

*info & flyer provided by Polk County Parks & Rec