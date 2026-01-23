FSU Baseball Opening Press Conference

By Ethan Jones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Monday, January 12, Florida State Baseball opened its doors to the media as preparations continued for the upcoming 2026 season. Head Coach Link Jarrett addressed a wide range of topics, including the team’s academic success, facility upgrades, roster concerns, and adjustments to new NCAA regulations.

Jarrett began the press conference by praising his team’s academic performance during the fall semester, highlighting the players’ dedication in the classroom alongside their commitment on the field. He emphasized that the semester stood out not only within the program, but across the athletic department as a whole.

“I’ve had some really good academic teams,” Jarrett said. “I have never seen a semester that was that strong, and it was one of the stronger ones in the department overall.”

Following his remarks on academics, Jarrett shifted focus to recent upgrades made to the program’s training facilities. Most notably, Florida State added the Driveline Launchpad pitching lab inside the team’s batting cage. The state-of-the-art technology, used by only a select number of collegiate baseball programs nationwide, provides advanced performance data that enhances player development and strengthens recruiting efforts.

“That modification was the best upgrade to an existing footprint I have ever seen,” Jarrett said.

Turning his attention to the team’s on-field preparation, Jarrett addressed recent NCAA calendar changes and rule modifications that limited coaching involvement during offseason workouts. Under the new rules, coaches were not permitted to instruct or coach players during workout sessions until January 12. During that time, student managers were responsible for setting up equipment while players conducted open-field training on their own.

Despite the restrictions, Jarrett emphasized that he and his staff adapted as best as possible. He implemented his established “ramp-up template” to gradually prepare players for live action, allowing them to build up before transitioning into full scrimmages. Jarrett noted that this approach has been effective in ensuring players are physically and mentally ready once formal coaching resumes.

When discussing challenges facing the team, Jarrett pointed to concerns at catcher and in the middle infield, stressing the urgency to solidify those positions. He expressed confidence that the roster contains the necessary pieces, but acknowledged that wear and tear at the catcher position has impacted the team over the past year and continues to present challenges. To address this, Jarrett mentioned players such as Nathan Cmeyla and Hunter Carns, noting the importance of getting them up to speed as key contributors.

Jarrett also spoke about the middle infield and the task of replacing players lost to the MLB Draft. Rather than seeking outside solutions, he emphasized developing talent already on the roster and maintaining the consistency that defined last season’s group.

“We have capable bodies,” Jarrett said. “The consistency, playing clean, playing smart, understanding the team fundamentals, not taking the defense to the plate or the plate to the field—those are things that Alex Lodise and Drew Faurot did a nice job of last year. The consistency of those guys in the middle were the benchmark of the team, so we’re going to have to figure that one out as we move forward.”

As the press conference concluded, members of the media were given the opportunity to ask questions. When asked how he keeps the team focused amid national attention and preseason rankings, Jarrett acknowledged the challenge while reinforcing internal expectations.

“It’s not easy,” Jarrett said. “The expectation is that each individual in here reaches or surpasses their potential.”

Florida State Baseball enters the 2026 season ranked inside the top 15 nationally, bringing high expectations from both within the program and across the fanbase. The Seminoles are looking to bounce back after a disappointing super regional loss to Oregon State last season. Florida State will open its season at home on February 13 against James Madison, and anticipation is high among the Seminole faithful for what lies ahead.