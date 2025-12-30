Welcome, World Travelers! New Fraggle Rock Show Premieres at Kennedy Space Center

by James Coulter



Dance your cares away! Worries for another day! And hear the music play at the new live show starring the Fraggles at Kennedy Space Center.



Join Gobo, Red, and Uncle Traveling Matt from Fraggle Rock as they embark on a comedic, musical adventure to the Kennedy Space Center to learn all about NASA. Together, these Fraggle characters learn about the hard work that goes into space missions, and they even receive some insight from a real-life astronaut.



“Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure” is a unique first-of-its-kind collaboration between the Kennedy Space Center and the Jim Henson Company. The live show blends costumed and puppet characters (all crafted by the award-winning Jim Henson’s Creature Shop) to tell an engaging yet educational story, inspiring young minds to become more interested in space exploration.



Produced and designed by The Producers Group in association with The Jim Henson Company, the new live show is written, choreographed, and directed by John Tartaglia, who is also involved with “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.”



“Families are in for a real treat when the magic and wonder of Fraggle Rock arrives at the legendary Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Fans of all ages will be able to see Uncle Travelling Matt, Red, Gobo, and Cotterpin Doozer live and in person,” he said.



“Fraggle Rock has always embraced the idea that anything is possible when we work together and celebrate our interconnected world, and NASA is such an incredible example of that idea,” he continued. “With our Fraggles and Doozersmeeting new friends from NASA, there will be music, comedy, and so much to explore.”



“Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure celebrates the joy of discovery and the spirit of curiosity that has always defined the NASA story we share here at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex,” said Therrin Protze, COO, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.



“We’re honored to partner with The Jim Henson Company, known for its innovation, imagination, and storytelling for young audiences and families, to create a show that will inspire dreamers of all ages to look up, explore, and picture their own place among the stars,” she continued.



“Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure” will be performed twice daily at 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. in the Universe Theater at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The show is included with admission. Learn more at: http://www.kennedyspacecenter.com