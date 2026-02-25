Florida Poly partners with Taiwan tech university to advance STEM innovation

Provided Press Release

LAKELAND, Fla. – Florida Polytechnic University and National Chin-Yi University of Technology (NCUT) in Taichung, Taiwan, are partnering to amplify their international research momentum and build new solutions for today’s evolving technological landscape.

Florida Polytechnic University

The two institutions signed an agreement that allows for mutual exchanges of faculty for academic engagement, graduate and undergraduate students for study and research opportunities, and joint programs that strengthen connections between academia and industry. Potential collaboration areas may include mechanical and electrical engineering, advanced manufacturing, and technologies of the future.

The agreement was developed following an international trade and business development leadership in October 2025. Dr. Devin Stephenson, Florida Poly’s president, joined Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly and Secretary of State Cord Byrd on the mission to Taiwan and Japan to cultivate strategic global alliances.

“This partnership is a natural fit for two universities committed to applied, industry-driven STEM education,” Stephenson said. “We look forward to the mutual benefits this collaboration will bring to our faculty, students and research endeavors as we work together to advance academic excellence.”

Dr Devin Stephenson Florida Polys President

Florida Poly is the state’s only university exclusively dedicated to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), positioning it as an emerging leader in STEM education and innovation. NCUT complements this focus as a distinguished tech institution celebrated for its strengths in engineering fields, with emphasis on practical, hands-on learning.

“We are excited to partner with Florida Poly to advance academic exchanges and research cooperation that benefit students and faculty at both institutions,” said Dr. Kuen-Suan Chen, president of NCUT.

Dr Kuen Suan Chen

The new partnership supports Florida Poly’s strategic goal of expanding its global engagement while creating opportunities for students and faculty to engage in cutting-edge research projects and academic exchanges. The five-year agreement takes effect immediately, with the opportunity for renewal to support continued collaboration.

About Florida Polytechnic University: Florida Polytechnic University is ranked the No.1 public college in the South for five years in a row and No. 3 best value public school in the South by U.S. News and World Report. It is a top 30 public engineering program without a Ph.D. in the nation for five years in a row. Florida Poly is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, and a member of the State University System of Florida. It is the only state university dedicated exclusively to STEM and offers ABET-accredited degrees. Florida Poly is a powerful economic engine within the state of Florida, blending applied research with industry partnerships to give students an academically rigorous education with real-world relevance. Florida Poly’s iconic Innovation, Science, and Technology Building, designed by world-renowned architect Dr. Santiago Calatrava, has won more than 20 global awards and was named one of the in the world. with Florida Poly.

About National Chin-Yi University of Technology: Founded in 1971, National Chin-Yi University of Technology (NCUT) is a national university located in Taichung City, the second-largest city in Taiwan. With its 80-acre green and modern campus, NCUT is recognized as one of Taiwan’s Top 10 Universities of Technology and is the only national university of technology in central Taiwan specializing in engineering and electrical engineering. It has five colleges: Engineering, Information Technology, Management, Humanities and Creativity, and General Education, composed of 16 departments and graduate institutes. NCUT offers comprehensive programs at the undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral levels. NCUT now enrolls approximately 12,000 students, including about 1,000 international students. In the 2026 THE Interdisciplinary Ranking, NCUT is placed in the 251‒300 range globally and ranks ninth in Taiwan. In the QS 2026 Asian University Rankings, NCUT is ranked 309 in Asia and 22nd in Taiwan. NCUT hopes to establish student and faculty exchange programs with international universities and collaborate on joint academic publications. NCUT has a well-equipped Language Center and warmly welcomes international students to study Mandarin. NCUT has partnered with various international institutions in the past, and looks forward to welcoming more global partners. Today, NCUT has grown into a comprehensive technological university committed to cultivating global, industry-ready professionals.