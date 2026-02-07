Young Davenport Woman Killed In Fiery Crash On Osceola Polk Line Road Friday

A Davenport woman was killed late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Osceola County, according to information released by Lieutenant Tara Crescenzi, Public Affairs Officer for the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:53 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, on Osceola Polk Line Road east of Heritage Pass.

Davenport women killed in fiery Osceola Polk Line Road Crash

According to FHP, the woman was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion westbound on Osceola Polk Line Road at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle. The car ran off the roadway to the left and struck a tree.

Troopers said the impact caused the vehicle to become fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. FHP confirmed that next of kin has been notified.

Investigators noted that seatbelt usage was unknown at the time of the report. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The incident is being investigated by FHP Troop D, with homicide investigators assisting. The crash remains under investigation.