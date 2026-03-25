Polk County Parks and Rec Hiring Bus Drivers for Summer Camp

Polk County Parks and Recreation are hiring bus drivers for summer camp.
Be part of a team that supports fun, safe summer experiences for local kids.
📅 June 8 – July 31
⏰ Full-time | 40 hours per week
What We’re Looking For:
- Valid CDL with Passenger Endorsement
- Willingness to assist staff in supervising children on outings
- Ability to communicate clearly with camp staff and supervisors
- Professional and friendly interaction with campers
- Reliable and punctual attendance
This is a seasonal, full-time position supporting our Summer Camp programs.
Apply at https://fa-eqpz-saasfaprod1.fa.ocs.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_1/jobs/preview/2467
*info provided by Polk County Parks and Rec