Polk County Parks and Rec Hiring Bus Drivers for Summer Camp

Polk County Parks and Recreation are hiring bus drivers for summer camp.

Be part of a team that supports fun, safe summer experiences for local kids.

📅 June 8 – July 31

⏰ Full-time | 40 hours per week

What We’re Looking For:

Valid CDL with Passenger Endorsement

Willingness to assist staff in supervising children on outings

Ability to communicate clearly with camp staff and supervisors

Professional and friendly interaction with campers

Reliable and punctual attendance

This is a seasonal, full-time position supporting our Summer Camp programs.

Apply at https://fa-eqpz-saasfaprod1.fa.ocs.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_1/jobs/preview/2467

*info provided by Polk County Parks and Rec