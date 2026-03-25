73.9 F
Winter Haven
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

Polk County Parks and Rec Hiring Bus Drivers for Summer Camp

1

Polk County Parks and Recreation are hiring bus drivers for summer camp.
Be part of a team that supports fun, safe summer experiences for local kids.

📅 June 8 – July 31
⏰ Full-time | 40 hours per week

What We’re Looking For:

  • Valid CDL with Passenger Endorsement
  • Willingness to assist staff in supervising children on outings
  • Ability to communicate clearly with camp staff and supervisors
  • Professional and friendly interaction with campers
  • Reliable and punctual attendance

This is a seasonal, full-time position supporting our Summer Camp programs.

Apply at https://fa-eqpz-saasfaprod1.fa.ocs.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_1/jobs/preview/2467

*info provided by Polk County Parks and Rec

Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.