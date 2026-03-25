Two Teens Arrested After $750 Bike Stolen from Porch

On March 21, 2026, shortly after midnight, an electric bicycle was stolen from the porch of a residence in the Combee area of Lakeland.

The bike was stolen by two suspects, and one of the suspects wore a mask.

The bike was valued at around $750.

One of the suspects was recognized by some locals as a young man who had spoken to them on March 20th about playing basketball and mentioned that he was a US Marine. He also had a pair of handcuffs in his pocket.

Based on that description, one of the deputies believed he had trespassed the same person from a Harvey’s store the night prior. The deputy reviewed his information and came up with the suspect’s name: Michael Rogers, an 18-year old who resides two streets over from the crime scene.

As the investigation progressed, the second suspect was identified as 18-year old Jonathan White, a roommate of Michael Rogers.

Both suspects were located and provided full confessions, and the bicycle was returned to the victim.

Michael Rogers and Jonathan White were both arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center.

Because Rogers wore a mask during the crime, his charges were enhanced one degree. He was charged with: Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling (F2 to an F1) and Grand Theft from a Dwelling (F3 to an F2).

White was already on probation. He was charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling (F2), Grand Theft from a Dwelling (F3), and Violation of Probation (F2).