Resurrection On Jefferson Street: A RUF Story

Like many college campuses, Florida State University offers numerous groups where students can get involved and feel more connected. RUF is no different. Every Tuesday night, students gather at Ruge Hall at 7:00 PM to hang out and worship together. RUF has been part of Florida State University since 1988 and has grown into one of the most active and well-known Christian ministries on campus. Its mission is to reach students with the message of Christianity and help them grow in their understanding of biblical teachings within the Reformed tradition.

I had the distinct pleasure of sitting down at Ruge Hall with FSU’s RUF intern, Luke Wilkerson, as we discussed what RUF is and the impact it has on students. For those wondering, RUF stands for Reformed University Fellowship. It is associated with the Reformed heritage church, and its goal is to reach students on college campuses around the country and globe, teaching them about Christianity and its biblical teachings.

As an intern, Wilkerson’s job is both rewarding and demanding. He meets with about ten students each week, sometimes just to check in, and other times to offer mentorship and guidance. In addition to these meetings, he spends 10–15 hours each week handling administrative work, such as fundraising, to keep RUF’s ministry thriving on campus. Alongside his internship, he takes seminary classes online and reads theological books to stay engaged and knowledgeable about topics central to Christianity. Another important aspect of Wilkerson’s role is participating in RUF events, whether it’s leading the large group on Tuesday nights or assisting with other gatherings. He plays a key role in making RUF a meaningful experience for students.

What makes RUF stand out, Wilkerson explained, is its strong sense of community. On a large campus like FSU, RUF helps make the university feel smaller and more personal for students seeking connection and faith-based support. When tragedy struck last April during the campus shooting, RUF provided a safe and compassionate space for students to process and heal. As Wilkerson described, “It’s a community that’s not going to crumble at something the world throws at it.”

The heart of RUF’s success lies in its dedicated leadership team. Pastor Kelly Jackson has served as campus minister for eight years, supported by Victoria Wallenstein, who has been involved with FSU’s RUF for nine years. Alongside them are interns Luke Wilkerson and Sarah Diemer, as well as a team of passionate student leaders, including 16 ministry team leaders and 10 outreach team leaders. One of RUF’s central goals is to empower students to take ownership of their faith and leadership so that, in time, they carry their ministry experience into the broader church and community.

What makes RUF especially unique is the genuine care it has for the well-being of its interns and staff members. The organization recognizes that ministry can be both spiritually and emotionally demanding, so it prioritizes mental and spiritual health for everyone involved. Each intern and staff member is assigned to a prayer group that meets regularly over Zoom, allowing them to pray for one another and share life together, even across campuses. In addition, RUF requires its interns to attend monthly counseling sessions to ensure they are supported in their personal and spiritual growth.

This emphasis on care and accountability extends beyond staff, it’s reflected in the way RUF impacts students. One powerful example came after Wilkerson preached at a recent large group gathering. Following his message, a new member approached him and said, “I have never heard a message so true.” Moments like this, Wilkerson shared, remind him why RUF exists: to be a shining light for what Christianity is truly about and to reflect the beauty of the gospel.

RUF also creates space for students to build friendships and have fun outside of formal worship settings. Events like Volleyball Fridays offer a welcoming introduction for newcomers to connect with others in a relaxed environment. Throughout the year, RUF hosts several retreats and conferences, including Fall Con, Chill Con, and Suco. Of these, Suco is one of the largest gatherings, bringing together RUF chapters from across the country in Panama City, Florida. Over the course of a week, college students attend seminars, worship sessions, and special events that deepen their understanding of Christianity and strengthen their faith.

In every aspect, whether through prayer, fellowship, counseling, or retreats, RUF provides a place where students can find community, growth, and lasting memories that extend far beyond their college years.

