Tow Truck Driver Killed in US 27 Crash in Highlands County

Highlands County, FL — A 53-year-old tow truck driver from Labelle was killed Friday morning in a tragic crash on U.S. Highway 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred just north of Ragan Avenue (Lake Placid), where a tow truck had stopped on the northbound shoulder of the highway. The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified pending further release of information, was standing on the shoulder next to the truck when the collision occurred.

According to FHP’s preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling north on US 27 in the outside lane veered to the right, entering the shoulder. The right side of the vehicle sideswiped both the vehicle and trailer in tow, and struck the tow truck driver, who was positioned between the outside travel lane and the tow truck.

The impact was fatal. Emergency responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that the crash remains under active investigation. No additional information about the driver of the striking vehicle has been released at this time.

Lt. Gregory S. Bueno of the FHP’s Public Affairs Division confirmed the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers roadside workers face and underscores the importance of Florida’s “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to move over a lane — or slow down if they cannot safely do so — for stopped emergency and service vehicles.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.