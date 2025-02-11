70 Yr Old Highlands County Man Charged With Shooting & Killing His Housemate After That Housemate Allegedly Beatup Another Housemate

Highlands County Press Release

Lake Placid man charged with first-degree murder

LAKE PLACID — A 70-year-old man is in the Highlands County Jail after being arrested for first-degree murder for shooting his 40-year-old housemate to death Monday night.

Deputies went to 109 Sarasota Street in Lake Placid shortly after 5 p.m. in response to a call about a man who had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead in the front yard of the residence. They also found Rosalio Astorga Sanchez, who admitted to being the shooter.

Sanchez told deputies he was angry over the victim beating up another man who lived in the home. After the victim of the battery fled the residence, Sanchez said he went inside, grabbed a pistol, walked back outside and shot the victim.