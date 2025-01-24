73.9 F
Winter Haven
Friday, January 24, 2025
Carl Fish
Sebring Police Dealing With Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist & 2 Cars On Hwy 27

Sebring Police Department was on scene of a multiple vehicle accident this afternoon just before 2:30pm in the Southbound Lanes of US Hwy 27 and New Life Way.

The fatality accident involved a bicyclist and two vehicles, one of which had rolled over. Unfortunately the 21 Year-Old Male bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two patients from the rollover vehicle were flown to a local trauma hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two patients from the second vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

This scene is now clear and the accident will remain under investigation.

Carl Fish
