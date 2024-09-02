Florida Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal ATV Crash In Highlands County

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash in Highlands County. According to Lieutenant Gregory S. Bueno, Public Affairs Division of the Florida Highway Patrol an ATV (driven by a 26 Yr Old Lake Placid man) was traveling south on the southbound lane of Highlands Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Cumberland Street.



At that same time a pickup truck was traveling north on the northbound lane of Highlands Boulevard, north of the intersection of Cumberland Street.

Reportedly the ATV traveled across the centerline and entered the path of the pickup. The front left area of ATV collided with the front left area of pickup. The ATV driver was pronounced deceased on scene.



The crash remains under investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol per Marsy’s Law does not release the names of victims.