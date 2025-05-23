Tragic Collision Claims Life of 16-Year-Old Sending ShockWaves Through The Highlands County Community

US 98 Crash Leaves One Dead, One Seriously Injured

Highlands County, FL – May 22, 2025 — A heartbreaking crash on US Highway 98 near Thunder Road claimed the life of a Lake Placid teenager Thursday afternoon and left another driver seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 4:10 p.m. when a 2022 Ford F350, driven by a 44-year-old man from Lake Placid, crossed into the southeast-bound lane of US 98 and struck a 2005 Honda Civic head-on. The Civic was driven by 16-year-old Serenity Neiderman, also of Lake Placid.

Serenity was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of now, the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed. Florida Highway Patrol reports the case is still active.

Serenity’s passing has sent shockwaves through the community. She is remembered as “one of the most thoughtful, caring, and beautiful people” whose presence deeply impacted the lives of those around her. With a bright and promising future ahead, her life was tragically cut short far too soon.

16 year old Serenity Neiderman also of Lake Placid

“She is no longer suffering,” said those closest to her, reflecting on her memory. “Everyone around her will forever be impacted by the mark she left on the world and the love she left behind.”

A fundraiser has been launched to support Serenity’s family during this unimaginable time, with all proceeds going directly to help them navigate the days ahead.

As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss of a young life filled with hope, kindness, and love. The Daily Ridge will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.