73.9 F
Winter Haven
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Latest Posts

Two Woman Shot In Haines City – Police Seeking Any Information From Public

5078

HAINES CITY, FL – The Haines City Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Dr Martin Luther King Jr Way within the city limits of Haines City.


On December 27, 2024, at approximately 1822 hours, dispatch received a 911 call from a female stating she had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, two adult female victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to local hospitals for medical care.


Police are actively looking for any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident and are encouraged to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers or the Haines City Police Department.


This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

- Advertisement -

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.