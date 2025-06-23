Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media Tomorrow Morning Regarding Fentanyl Drug Trafficking Investigation Involving Two Mexican Cartels.

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow morning, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd in Winter Haven, about a Fentanyl drug trafficking investigation involving two Mexican cartels.

Detectives worked with investigators from The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa and Phoenix Offices; U.S Border Patrol; Auburndale Police Department; Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, and United States Postal Inspection Service from the Tampa and Phoenix offices, resulting in the arrests of multiple suspects and the largest seizure of Fentanyl in Polk County Sheriff’s Office history.