Haines City Historical Museum Ensured New Home at Depot After Flood Delays

thumbnail depot

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY, FL – After more than a year of uncertainty following a devastating hurricane, the Haines City Historical Museum has been assured a new, permanent home. In a unanimous vote on June 5, the Haines City Commission officially approved the relocation of the Museum to the historic train Depot, signaling an end to the protracted wait and a renewed commitment to preserving the city’s past.

The Museum’s previous building, located near the Haines City Fire Department, was severely damaged by flooding during a hurricane, forcing its closure. In the aftermath, members of the Northeast Polk County Historical Society approached the City Commission, proposing a partnership. The agreement stipulated that the Society would transfer ownership of its flooded building to the City in exchange for the Museum being housed in the historic Depot.

During the June 5 meeting, Stacy Vandiver Stokes, representing the Society, voiced the members’ growing concern over the delay. “It’s been a year and a half since the flooding and the Museum having to close,” Stokes stated, emphasizing the need for the Museum to be situated in historic downtown Haines City, “where people are, where they need to be in the midst of everything.”

A point of contention had emerged regarding the Depot’s future, with some speculating it was earmarked for a Sun Rail station. However, Commissioner Omar Arroyo clarified the situation. “Yes, we are going to use that property for Sun Rail, but that could be ten years from now. It’s not going to happen tomorrow,” Arroyo asserted. He passionately advocated for immediate action, adding, “To me, we need to put the Museum there and stop giving any excuses. Let’s fix the building now and stop saying there is no money in the budget. We need to make sure that we get something that is key to our city…to our past…to have a great Museum, and I know they do a great job.”

Commissioner Anne Huffman echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the Museum’s vital role. “Our history needs to have a permanent place,” Huffman said. “I don’t know where the change took place. I apologize. You all need to be in that building. The historical Museum needs to be in the Depot.”

The Commission’s final vote reaffirmed the commitment to the Museum’s move, with the directive for work to begin “as soon as possible.” Importantly, the resolution clarified that the Society is not responsible for bringing the building up to code, signifying a clear path forward for the Haines City Museum to once again open its doors and share the city’s rich history.