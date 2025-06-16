Large Residential Fire Erupts in Haines City Neighborhood

HAINES CITY, FL – June 16, 2025

A major residential fire broke out Monday evening at a home located at 711 Lafayette Lane in Haines City, sending thick black smoke and flames into the sky and prompting a heavy emergency response.

The fire was first reported at 7:39 p.m., with both Haines City Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue responding to the scene. According to the PulsePoint dispatch system, numerous units were assigned to the fire, including engines, ladder trucks, and medical response teams.

By 8:16 p.m., flames were still visibly engulfing part of the structure, with smoke pouring into the air as seen in eyewitness photos taken from the neighborhood. Emergency crews remained on scene working to bring the fire under control.

At this time, there is no official word on the cause of the fire or whether there were any injuries. The home sits in a densely populated residential area, and neighbors reported seeing flames from blocks away.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available