Summer Activities for Kids Across Northeast Polk: Camps, Classes, and Events to Beat Boredom

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – School is out and the kiddos are already bored. Here are some activities available to help keep them busy for the next couple of months.

In Haines City:

Lake Eva Aquatics Center features pools and splash pads and is open daily, weather permitting, from June 1 to Aug. 9. Admission is $5 per person for ages 3 and older.

The Janet J. Smith Aquatic Facility, 1900 N. 10th Street, Haines City, FL 33844 is open daily through Aug. 8 including Juneteenth, and July 4. The facility features a zero-depth entry into the splash-pad, and a large pool.

Youth Indoor Soccer League is available for children up to age 12, running June 2 through Aug. 8. For more information, call 863-421-3700.

Vacation Bible School at Northridge Church will be held June 16–20. It’s open to students who have completed kindergarten through 5th grade. Call 863-422-4488 for details.

Camp Frontier, located at 5000 Firetower Road, is an overnight adventure summer camp for boys and girls ages 7–17. Activities include archery, outdoor life skills, basketball, bike riding, canoe trips, sailing, and tent camping. For more information, call 888-977-2267, email [email protected], or visit www.campfrontier.com.

In Davenport (Tom Fellows Community Center):

Vocal Lessons with Ms. Mel: $55/hour for private lessons, $45/hour for group lessons (if available). Available Monday 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Friday 4–7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8–11:30 a.m. Call 203-598-5138 or email [email protected] for an appointment.

A Touch of Drama – Circus Arts: Learn juggling, aerial silks, and flexibility. $60/month. Call 203-598-5138.

A Touch of Drama – Acro Classes: Includes acrobatic arts, conditioning, and flexibility for $60/month. For more info, call Heidi at 203-598-5138 or email [email protected].

A Touch of Drama – Acting Classes: Covers character work, improv, and script reading. $50/month. Contact Heidi at 203-598-5138 or email [email protected].

A Touch of Drama – Musical Theatre: For kids who love to perform, sing, and act. Contact Heidi at 203-598-5138 or email [email protected].

Creative Crafters: Play, Create, Memories: Weekly themed craft classes held Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for little ones, kids ages 5–12, teens, and families. Prices start at $10. Call or text 407-470-3442 or visit www.spreadingsmilesevents.com for more info.

Karate Classes (Okinawa Shorin Ryu, Kenpo Karate, Self Defense): For ages 5 and up. $50/month with sibling discounts. Classes are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5–7 p.m. For info, call 863-800-6002.

Studio C, School of Dance and Productions: Registration is now open for ballet, tap, jazz, and hip hop classes, beginning Sept. 3.

For more information about these or other programs, call the Tom Fellows Community Center at 863-588-1130.

In Lake Hamilton:

Back to School Splash Event is hosted annually by the Police Department at the end of summer. For event details, call 863-439-1561.

In Winter Haven:

Big Bass Guide Kids Fishing Camp is held weekly through July 17 at 1171 Eloise Loop Road. For info, contact Captain Shea Arnold at 863-307-6585, email [email protected], or visit www.bigbassguidefl.com.