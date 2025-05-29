Haines City to Celebrate Juneteenth with Three-Day Tribute to Freedom and Resilience

thumbnail Former NFL Player Wayne Gandy last years speaker

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally informed of their freedom—two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Celebrated annually on June 19, this historic event continues to be honored across the nation. In Haines City, the Juneteenth Heritage Coalition has been dedicated to keeping the spirit of this day alive for the past four years.

This year’s theme, “Celebrating Freedom and Resilience,” will be brought to life through a series of three community events hosted by the Coalition:

Juneteenth: Faith and Freedom – Movie Screening

The celebration begins with a screening of Faith and Freedom on June 18 at 2 p.m. at the Oakland Auditorium, located at 915 Avenue E, Haines City. The film explores the intersection of faith and the long journey toward liberation.

4th Annual Juneteenth Gala

The highlight of the festivities, the annual gala, takes place on June 20 at 6 p.m. at the Lake Eva Event Center. This semi-formal event will feature live musical performances, local vendors, arts and crafts, and a keynote address by Dr. Daniel Maxwell, an acclaimed motivational speaker. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress and join an evening of celebration, unity, and reflection—with great food, entertainment, and a powerful message.

Freedom Music Festival

The festivities conclude with the Freedom Music Festival on June 21 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Eva Great Lawn. The event will showcase local musical talent, along with featured performances by The Get Down Band and Fat Boy Juice. The evening will wrap up with a fireworks show, lighting up the sky in honor of freedom.

The Haines City Juneteenth celebration is open to all and serves as a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and enduring spirit of a community that continues to honor its history and embrace its future.