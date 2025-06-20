Whistleblower Lawsuit in Haines City Reportedly Ends in $550K Settlement; City Says Commission Has Not Yet Voted

By Carl Fish | Daily Ridge News

HAINES CITY, FL (June 20, 2025) — A federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former Haines City employee has reportedly ended in a $550,000 settlement, according to the plaintiff’s legal team. However, city officials indicate that the commission has not yet voted to approve any such agreement.

The lawsuit was brought by Erica Anderson, a former city employee, who alleged she faced retaliation after raising concerns about internal misconduct. Filed under Florida’s Whistleblower Act, the lawsuit claimed that Anderson’s rights were violated after she reported wrongdoing within city operations.

Earlier this month, the case proceeded to trial in Tampa. Just two days in, Anderson’s attorneys, Chanfrau & Chanfrau, publicly announced that a settlement had been reached. In a statement posted online, they praised Anderson’s courage and said the case “was resolved for $550,000,” describing the outcome as a win for those who stand up to unethical treatment.

In a brief comment during proceedings, Anderson reportedly said, “One of the reasons I came forward was so that others do not have to endure what I did.”

In an article by Fox 13 News in Spring 2022, Anderson claims Huffman targeted her for misusing city credit cards, which she was cleared by the city of any wrongdoing. Despite being cleared, she was mocked and taunted by Huffman in public meetings.

Anderson filed a whistleblower complaint with the city in May 2022 and claims Huffman retaliated against her immediately afterward and harassed her for reporting the alleged misconduct.

Although Anderson’s legal team has stated the case has concluded, Daily Ridge News has confirmed through conversations with multiple city officials that the Haines City Commission has not yet formally voted on the reported settlement. Under Florida law, such votes regarding ongoing or recently resolved litigation typically occur in a closed-door “shade meeting,” which had not yet taken place as of publication.

While the lawsuit initially named several city officials, including then-Mayor and current City Commissioner Anne Huffman, the claims specifically involving Huffman were dismissed with prejudice by the court on April 24, 2025. This was a judicial ruling, not a negotiated agreement between the parties. The court independently determined that the claims against Huffman should not proceed and issued a final dismissal that bars those allegations from being refiled. While the judge did not make specific findings on the merits of the claims, the decision indicates the court found insufficient grounds for the case to continue as it related to Huffman. The legal result is that Huffman is no longer subject to any part of this litigation — a procedural outcome that clearly favored her.

However, it is important to note that while the court ruled Huffman could not be held individually liable under the legal standards required, the allegations concerning her conduct may still have been central to the broader claims made against the city. Her actions, as described in the lawsuit, could have played a role in the events that ultimately led to the reported settlement. The dismissal does not negate those claims — it only limits the legal liability assigned to her personally.

Florida’s Whistleblower Act is intended to protect government employees from retaliation when they report legal violations or serious mismanagement. Although many of the case details remain confidential, the filing and trial have raised questions about how internal issues are addressed within municipal government.

Our understanding the commission will be meeting on June 24, 2025 and a separate “Shade” meeting will take place.