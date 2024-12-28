One Of Two Women Shot Friday Night In Haines City Dies

Update: Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information regarding last night’s homicide.

Original Article

The Haines City Police Department is providing an update on the shooting that occurred on the evening of Friday, December 27, 2024. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.



The victims have been identified as a 33-year-old black female and a 41-year-old black female. Despite the efforts of medical staff, the 33-year-old female died as a result of her injuries. The 41-year-old female is in stable condition and is expected to recover from her injuries.



At this point in the investigation, it appears the two victims were traveling together in a vehicle when they were shot from behind. Evidence gathered so far in the investigation suggests the vehicle they were driving was intentionally targeted. There is currently no suspect in custody, however, the Haines City Police Department believes this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.



Police Chief Greg Goreck stated “Our hearts are with family of the victims during this difficult time. We are committed to identifying those who are involved and ensuring justice is served for their loved ones. In moments like these, it is vital we come together as a community, offering support and standing united against senseless acts of violence. We encourage

any members of our community who may have any information to come forward and assist in the investigation, as every detail can make a difference in bringing justice to the family.”



Detectives are still requesting anyone with information regarding the incident contact Heartland Crime Stoppers or the Haines City Police Department.