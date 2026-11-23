Make the season merry and bright by welcoming a new best friend into your heart and home. The best Christmas companion has four paws and SPCA Florida has many warm and loving cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

SPCA Florida’s Countdown to Christmas Adoption Promotion begins Monday, November 23rd and we are making spirits bright through Wednesday, December 16th. All kennel dogs (30 pounds and over) and adult cats (2 years and older) are only $50.

All pets are fully vetted, vaccinated, and microchipped. SPCA has a great variety of beautiful, fun-loving dogs and cats in many different colors, patterns and breeds. From walking companions to lap lovers, we have it all.

“This is a great time to adopt one of Polk Counties deserving animals, and in return, receive what we all can use more of, unconditional love,” said Shelley Thayer, Executive Director.

Who: SPCA Florida Campus

What: SPCA Florida Countdown to Christmas Adoption Campaign

When: November 23 – December 16

Where: SPCA Florida at 5850 Brannen Rd S Lakeland, FL 33813

Why: SPCA Florida dogs and cats have one BIG Christmas wish… a family of their own!

The countdown to cuddles starts soon!

Residents can view photos and learn more about our adoptable animals by visiting www.spcaflorida.org

For more information on how you can help homeless pets, please call (863) 577-4615. Or go online to www.spcaflorida.org to donate, foster or learn more about our life saving mission.

*High-demand cat and dog breeds are excluded from promotional adoption pricing.

About SPCA Florida

Founded in 1979, SPCA Florida exists to eliminate animal suffering and engage the entire community in the welfare and well-being of animals. SPCA Florida will help and heal 20,000 dogs and cats through its SPCA Florida Animal Medical Center and provide direct care for 4,000 animals through its Adoption Center this year. Ani-Meals and Food Assistance Programs, provide food and medical care for animals of homebound families and families who need supplemental food for thousands of dogs and cats each year.

SPCA Florida Veterinary Clinic

Open to the public, SPCA Florida’s Veterinary Clinic is a state-of-the-art veterinary facility that heals and helps 50,000 patients annually. Thousands more pets and people are served through our community outreach and education programs. SPCA Florida is a No-Kill Organization and will only euthanize animals for medical reasons.

FL State Animal Response Coalition (FL SARC)

Florida SARC is the disaster response division of SPCA Florida, dedicated to disaster mitigation, preparation, response, and recovery for emergencies involving companion animals. SPCA Florida is on a mission to save dogs and cats when natural disasters and man-made disasters strike. Trained volunteers with FL SARC, respond to local, state, and national natural or man-made disasters, deploy emergency resources and trained responders, and transport animals to safety before, during, and after a disaster.

SPCA Florida Partners:

ORLANDO CAT CAFÉ

The Orlando Cat Café is celebrating their 10 year anniversary with over 3,360 adoptions. Working together with SPCA Florida, Cagan Management Group, Inc., and Minch Coffee Company, our joint mission is to save the lives of homeless cats in Central Florida while drinking good coffee. Visit orlandocatcafe.com for more information.

Petco Lakeland

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners.