Allison
Allison
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PCSO Seeking Substitute School Crossing Guards in Lakeland Area

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The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified men and women in Polk County who desire to work as substitute crossing guards in the Lakeland area. 

Anyone interested in applying should contact Supervisor Heather Strafford at (863) 534-7300 ext. 408.

Applicants should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work a crossing.

Crossing guard in neon vest holds a Stop sign at a pedestrian crosswalk as kids walk and ride bicycles behind him.

School Crossing Guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. This vital program provides adult crossing guards at selected hazardous school crossings to ensure the safety of our elementary school children walking to and from school.

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Allison
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