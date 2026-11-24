A 27-year-old Plant City woman died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:10 a.m. Nov. 24 on U.S. 92, east of Darby Lake Street.

According to FHP, a tractor-trailer driven by a 53-year-old Dover man was exiting a private driveway onto U.S. 92 when an eastbound Hyundai Elantra collided with the trailer.

The Hyundai’s driver was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The tractor-trailer driver was not identified as injured in the report.