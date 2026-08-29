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Road Work Expected in Haines City Monday, August 31

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City of Haines City – Government:

Attention Residents & Commuters

C and B Civil will be conducting road work at the corner of 30th St N and Hinson Ave on August 31th, 2026. The following areas will be affected:

Southbound lane on 30th St N at intersection
The road work is expected to start at 10 AM and last until the work is completed.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area and to follow all posted signage and directions from on-site personnel.

For additional information, please contact our Utilities Department at 863-421-3695.

Aerial map of an intersection showing multiple orange road-work warning signs and barriers along Hinson Avenue and 30th Street North, indicating construction in the area.
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