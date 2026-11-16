19-Year-Old Haines City Man Dies in Late Night Head-On Crash

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, around 1:50 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Johnson Avenue at Miss Mary Ann Road to investigate a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality.



According to the investigation so far, a 2014 gray Ford F150 was heading eastbound on Johnson Avenue at the same time that a 2009 gray Nissan Murano was heading westbound. As the Murano came to the end of the curve in the road, it went into the eastbound lane and struck the pickup truck head-on.



The driver of the Murano, a 19-year-old Haines City man, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered significant blunt force injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert, but succumbed to his injuries there.

The driver of the Ford F150, a 29-year-old Kissimmee man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.