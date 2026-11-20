Lake Wales goes back to Orlando on Friday for a second shot at Jones, this time with a regional final at stake.

The Highlanders, the No. 3 seed, play at No. 2 seed Jones in a Class 4A regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, according to MaxPreps and the FHSAA bracket. The winner advances to the regional final on Nov. 27.

The teams met on Oct. 8 at Jones. Lake Wales won 28-6.

That game was scoreless after one quarter. Lake Wales led 8-6 at halftime, then outscored Jones 20-0 in the second half, according to the MaxPreps box score.

Lake Wales is 9-1. Its only loss came in the season opener, 35-34 to DeLand on Aug. 21. The Highlanders have won nine straight since.

Jones is 8-3. Its losses came to Santa Margarita of California, to Lake Wales and to West Orange, 25-24, on Oct. 30.

Both teams won at home last Friday in the regional quarterfinals. Lake Wales beat New Smyrna Beach 44-14. Jones beat Lake Weir 31-9.

The season numbers favor Lake Wales.

Lake Wales vs. Jones season stats, via MaxPreps.

The Highlanders have scored 451 points in 10 games, or 45.1 per game, based on final scores posted to MaxPreps. They have allowed 94, or 9.4 per game. Three of their 10 games were shutouts.

Jones has scored 313 points in 11 games, or 28.5 per game. It has allowed 137, or 12.5 per game, with two shutouts.

Lake Wales averages 444.4 yards per game in the team stats posted to MaxPreps. Jones averages 239.1, though its stats for the Lake Weir playoff game are not posted.

The Highlanders lean on the run. They average 254.1 rushing yards per game at 9.7 yards per carry, according to MaxPreps.

The teams share three other opponents: Kathleen, Brandon and Lake Region. Lake Wales outscored those three teams 182-8. Jones outscored them 176-13.

Lake Wales beat Kathleen 51-8, Brandon 66-0 and Lake Region 65-0. Jones beat Kathleen 33-0, Brandon 62-13 and Lake Region 81-0.

Both teams play in Class 4A District 7. Lake Wales went 4-0 in district play, and Jones went 3-1 and finished second, according to MaxPreps.

The Highlanders are one of two Polk football teams still alive in the FHSAA’s Class 1A-6A brackets. Lakeland Christian hosts Neumann in a Class 1A regional semifinal Friday. Lakeland plays at Chaminade-Madonna in Open Division pool play Friday, and Santa Fe Catholic hosts Evangelical Christian of Fort Myers on Thursday in the second round of the FHSAA Independent League playoffs, according to MaxPreps.

Fans making the trip should confirm the kickoff time and gate details with the host school before leaving.