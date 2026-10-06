Old Eagle Lake Winter Haven Road Nightly Closures Scheduled to Begin Oct. 7 for Utility Infrastructure Improvement Work

A portion of Old Eagle Lake Winter Haven Road in Eagle Lake is scheduled to close nightly at 8 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 7for utility infrastructure improvement work.

Old Eagle Lake Winter Haven Road will be closed for approximately 850 feet between the 3200 and 4000 blocks until utility infrastructure improvement work is completed. The roadway is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

Traffic will be detoured on Old Eagle Lake Winter Haven Road, State Road 540, State Road 620 and Lake Shipp Drive South. Residents are asked to plan alternative routes as needed.

The closure is part of a Primoris Services Corporation (PSC) project.

*All dates/times listed above are subject to change due to circumstances occurring in the field.*