Lakeland Motorcyclist Dies After Single-Vehicle Crash in Kathleen

A motorcyclist who was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Kathleen on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, later passed away at the hospital.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the crash on Kathleen Road at 1stAvenue NW on Wednesday at around 1:40 pm.

Upon arrival of first responders, the 44-year-old motorcyclist from Lakeland was found with serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

According to the preliminary investigation from the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit, the man had been operating a 2002 white Honda motorcycle, traveling north on Kathleen Road at a high rate of speed, and failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to crash.

A helmet was found at the scene, but it is unknown if the victim was wearing it when he crashed.

Kathleen Road was closed for about two hours during the investigation.