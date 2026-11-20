The road to a state championship continues, and with the playoffs underway, every game becomes more important as teams fight to keep their seasons alive. Before getting into this week’s matchups, I want to apologize for not having a playoff preview last week. Due to the worldwide Outlook and Word outage, I was unable to put together and publish last week’s edition. However, we’re back this week and ready to break down the biggest matchups across Polk County as our local teams look to keep their championship hopes alive. With the pressure rising, the margin for error getting smaller, and everything on the line, it’s time to see which Polk County teams can rise to the occasion and take another step toward bringing home a state championship! So, let’s get into it and tell you about some of the best matchups that are happening this week. Starting things off, we have (10-1) Lakeland taking on (9-2) Chaminade-Madonna. Both teams are coming off impressive victories. Lakeland pulled off the upset against the previously undefeated, No. 1-ranked team in the country, St. Thomas Aquinas, winning 27-24 in overtime on the road. This was sweet payback for Lakeland as they had lost to St. Thomas Aquinas in the past two state championships. For Chaminade-Madonna they came off an impressive win against top ranked Venice where they won 35-0 at home. With both teams carrying plenty of momentum into this matchup, there are several key areas they will need to focus on if they want to advance. For Lakeland, if they want to win and move on one key thing they will need to focus on is exploiting Chaminade-Madonna’s run defense. Despite Chaminade-Madonna’s impressive win against Venice they have shown they are not perfect when it comes to their run defense as Venice’s Dorien Jones was able to run for 151 yards against them even though they were still able to shut Venice out and get the win this is still a concern for the team. For Chaminade-Madonna, the key will be finding ways to move the ball against Lakeland’s physically demanding defense. That will be no easy task, as the Dreadnaughts have allowed an average of just 10.1 points per game this season. Chaminade-Madonna will need to find offensive consistency and take advantage of its scoring opportunities. Overall, I believe that this game will be a great game to watch, and it will be a great back and forth matchup, but ultimately, I have Lakeland winning in a close contest.

Prediction: Lakeland 35, Chaminade-Madonna 32

The next game I would watch out for is (10-0-1) Lakeland Christian vs. (8-3) Neumann. Both teams are coming off impressive win for Lakeland Christian they won 54-6 against Zephyrhills Christian Academy and for Neumann they won 36-21 against Victory Christian Academy. As Both teams prepare to play each other, there are some key things they will need to focus on if they want to come away with the win and move on to the next round. For Lakeland Christian if they want to win, they are going to want to establish the running game early and make sure their star running back AJ Truedell establishes his presence early and continue to perform the way he has all season. For Neumann, limiting mistakes will be crucial. The Vikings have averaged an impressive 50.9 points per game, meaning Neumann cannot afford to give them extra possessions or allow the offense to build momentum. Neumann will need to play a disciplined game and find ways to slow down Lakeland Christian’s high-powered attack. Despite the challenge Neumann presents, I believe Lakeland Christian has too much offensive firepower to be stopped. I have the Vikings winning in dominant fashion once again, and moving on to the next round.

Prediction: Lakeland Christian 50, Neumann 28

The final game I would recommend watching is (9-1) Lake Wales taking on (8-3) Jones. Both teams are coming off impressive victories heading into this matchup. Lake Wales defeated New Smyrna Beach 44-14, while Jones earned a 31-9 win over Lake Weir. This game also brings an added storyline, as it will be a rematch of the teams’ regular-season meeting, which Lake Wales won 28-6. With a spot in the next round on the line, Jones will have an opportunity to get revenge, while the Highlanders will look to prove that their first victory was no fluke. As both teams prepare to play against each other, there are some key things they will need to focus on if they want to win the game. If Lake Wales wants to win the game, they are going to want to establish their running game and continue to allow Kamari Smith to still be a big part of their offense as he has led the team in rushing yards with an average of 152.6 rushing yards a game. If Jones wants to win the game, they are going to want to limit Lake Wales strong rushing attack. With everything considered with this game I have Lake Wales winning in this rematch game.

Prediction: Lake Wales 45, Jones 21

As we head into another exciting week of high school football playoff action, the stakes continue to rise for our Polk County programs. Lakeland, Lakeland Christian and Lake Wales all have opportunities to make another statement and move one step closer to their ultimate goal of bringing home a state championship. Each team faces a different challenge this week, but they all share the same objective: keep their seasons alive and continue making history. The postseason is where legends are made, and every snap, possession and opportunity matters. Polk County has already given us plenty of exciting moments this season, and I cannot wait to see what this next chapter has in store. As always, best of luck to all our Polk County teams as they take the field this week.