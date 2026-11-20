Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Press Release- The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide in Plant City.

On November 19, 2026, at 3:29 p.m., HCSO’s 911 center received a call from inside the residence on the 1700 block of Sparkman Road in Plant City. Dispatch heard a commotion and what sounded like gunshots.

Deputies arrived at 3:40 p.m. and found five people, an adult male, an adult female, and three children, deceased from gunshot wounds inside the home.

“There are no words that can capture the depth of this tragedy. A family has been lost, and our hearts are with their loved ones, friends, and everyone in our community who knew them,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I want to remind anyone who is struggling that help is available, and no one has to face their darkest moments alone.”

Source Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call or text 988 any time to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or reach out to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.

This is an active investigation; any updates will come from the Public Affairs Office.

Source Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office

To see Sheriff Chronister’s full update from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1FWhf4372c/