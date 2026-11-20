Press Release by Ciry of Lakeland- Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL) and Avelo Airlines announced earlier this year the launch of new nonstop service between Lakeland and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN), starting in mid-November 2026. The twice-weekly, year-round flights will make LAL the only airport in the region offering direct access to Aguadilla.

The new Aguadilla route fills a meaningful gap in the regional air service map. Currently, travelers from Central Florida seeking nonstop access to Aguadilla must drive to Orlando (MCO) or Fort Lauderdale (FLL). The LAL-BQN route eliminates that drive entirely, giving Polk County and surrounding communities a local option for the first time.

“Avelo continues to listen to our community and respond with opportunities that matter,” said Adam Lunn, Interim Director of Lakeland Linder International Airport. “Flights to San Jose, Puerto Rico have consistently been some of the most popular flights on Avelo and we are excited to expand our service to Aguadilla.”

The announcement is part of Avelo’s addition of five new markets and underscores the airline’s continued commitment to Lakeland as one of its four strategic bases nationwide.

The Aguadilla launch builds on momentum that has distinguished Lakeland in an otherwise challenging summer for Florida aviation. While major carriers have reduced or cut routes at Tampa (TPA) and Orlando (MCO), LAL has continued to expand.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We’re excited to bring Lakeland-area travelers to an entirely new side of Puerto Rico with our new nonstop service to Aguadilla. From the ease and convenience of Lakeland Linder International Airport to our signature focus on affordability and reliability, this new route makes exploring the island simpler than ever. We’re proud to give our Central Florida customers a stress-free, budget-friendly way to reach stunning beaches, rich heritage, and unforgettable experiences on Puerto Rico’s west coast.”



Aguadilla sits on Puerto Rico’s scenic northwestern tip and is home to Playa Crash Boat, one of the island’s most celebrated beaches, as well as the historic Punta Borinquen Golf Club — an 18-hole course perched on an ocean promontory renowned for its sweeping sunset views. The destination draws both leisure travelers and those with deep ties to the island, and the LAL community is uniquely positioned to take advantage.

LAL Avelo customers can begin purchasing tickets to Aguadilla today. For the latest updates on Avelo service from Lakeland, visit FlyLakeland.com or AveloAir.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome friends and family from Puerto Rico to Polk County, while also offering Florida residents a chance to explore the lesser-known side of the island,” said Mark Jackson, Director of Visit Central Florida.

About Lakeland Linder International Airport

Lakeland Linder International Airport is one of Florida’s most dynamic airports, supporting more than 143,000 annual aircraft operations and generating over $1.5 billion in economic impact each year. LAL is home to the NOAA Hurricane Hunters, Draken International, the Central Florida Aerospace Academy, and the world-famous SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo.

LAL recently celebrated a two-year partnership milestone with Avelo. Since commercial service launched in June 2024, nearly 350,000 passengers have flown through the airport. Forty-eight percent of those travelers are local residents, while the remaining fifty-two percent are visitors arriving in the region, highlighting the airport’s growing role as both a community asset and an economic driver.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines’ purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as the leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of 22 Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft and in 2027 will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195-E2s, with an order of up to 100 new aircraft. Today Avelo serves over 40 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, including its six bases at Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley region’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Central Florida’s Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL), Charlotte’s Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA), and Coastal North Carolina’s Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

Avelo has expanded its Lakeland operation from a single route to New Haven, CT to 10 nonstop destinations, added a second permanently based Boeing 737-800, and now employs approximately 60 additional team members locally. LAL is one of only four Avelo hub locations in the country.

For more information, visit AveloAir.com.

