Lake Wales Commissioners Give Preliminary Approval to 558-Unit Subdivision with 3-2 Vote

by James Coulter



A proposed redevelopment of more than 300 acres of former golf course land would add 558 homes while preserving 193 acres of open space.



At their regular meeting on Tues. Nov. 17, 2026, commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a 393-acre plat for the proposed Oakwood Ridge subdivision, with Commissioners Keith Thompson and Carol Gillespie casting the dissenting votes.



Located north of the former Lake Wales Country Club along State Road 60 East, the development would include 558 residential units, including 75 alley-loaded townhomes, as well as roughly 193 acres of open space, including 27 acres dedicated to recreation areas, trails, and amenities.



To move the project forward, commissioners approved several ordinances to annex 146 acres into the city limits, designate the entire property as R-1C Residential, assign five acres a Neighborhood Activity Center future land-use designation, and zone those same five acres as C-4 Neighborhood Commercial.



Last November, commissioners unanimously rejected a proposed 289-acre annexation and redevelopment of the Oakwood and Lake Wales Country Club area, citing concerns over the property’s poor maintenance. Commissioner Thompson said any agreement with the owner would be “malpractice.”



Helmut Wyzisk III, president of Signature H Property Group, said the current project was designed to complement surrounding neighborhoods. He noted that nearby residents were consulted regarding buffers and tree preservation and that Lake Wales Heritage helped develop an Olmsted-inspired preservation plan.



According to Wyzisk, the development would use only 1.4 units per acre, well below the maximum density of five units per acre allowed under the property’s Low Density Residential designation. He also said lot widths adjacent to Country Oaks were increased from 65 feet to 80 feet to create a larger buffer between neighborhoods.



If developed as proposed, Oakwood Ridge is expected to generate $13.5 million in impact fees. City staff recommended approval, citing the project’s use of existing municipal water and sewer infrastructure. Wyzisk argued the site was uniquely suited for development because the former golf course left roughly 250 acres of undeveloped land within an established residential area.



“That is rare to have all this line up, and that makes this the perfect site,” he said.



Several residents opposed the proposal during public comment. Tim Kiplinger urged commissioners to reject the project. He accused Wyzisk of misrepresenting outreach efforts to Oakwood residents, and called him a “con man” whose proposal “would destroy what we have.”



Resident Becky Winecoop expressed concerns about traffic impacts from the alley-loaded townhomes, while Charlene Bennett questioned whether future owners would seek changes to the approved plan.



“You think whoever buys this will build it that way?” Bennett said. “The new owner will come back with a whole new plan and ask you to change everything.”



Gillespie voted against the project, arguing the former golf course would be better used as a public recreational facility.



“I don’t think we need more homes to be approved in Lake Wales,” she said. “Even though this company has done a very careful job, I would not be in favor of turning this golf course into 500 houses.”



Thompson also opposed the proposal, saying his concerns centered on the property’s ownership rather than the site plan itself. He argued approving the subdivision would reward owners he believes contributed to the golf course’s closure.



“We know what this ownership has done in Lake Wales,” he said. “We know this is a problem here, so why would we reward them by giving them this annexation and also offering them this subdivision plat?”



The commission’s other three members supported the development. Commissioner Daniel Williams called it “the best plan” presented for the site, while Mayor Jack Hilligoss said it was “better than anything we have seen thus far.” Commissioner Terri Miller said the project would help meet future housing demand as the city continues to attract industrial growth.



“People need places to live, and we are going to fill those homes with residents that will enrich this community,” she said. “But if we don’t provide them, they will go somewhere else and drive here.”