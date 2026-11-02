Polk Sex Offender Compliance Initiative Results In 25 Arrests Before Halloween

During the weeks leading up to, and on, October 31, 2026, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Department of Corrections probation officers conducted a Halloween sexual offender/predator compliance initiative and probation checks. The operation was aimed at ensuring compliance with Florida’s registration laws for convicted sex offenders and sex predators (FSS 775.21 & FSS 943.0435) within Polk County* and probationers complying with their regulations.

There are 1,448 total registrants in Polk County: 1,278 sexual offenders, 152 sexual predators, and 18 juvenile sex offenders. These offenders and predators are checked every quarter by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to ensure they are in compliance with Florida’s sexual offender/predator registration laws. The state requires checks at least once a year.

During the weeks leading up to Halloween, 24offenders and 1 predators were arrested.

Sexual offenders/predators on probation are supervised by the Department of Corrections, and their probation stipulates they are prohibited from engaging in Halloween activities such as having contact with children, distributing candy/treats, or having Halloween decorations. On Halloween, detectives and probation officers confirmed the compliance of 300 offenders and predators, and made 126 searches.

“We hope everyone had a very safe Halloween, made even safer due to the hard work of our deputies and probation officers ensuring that these sex offenders and predators are complying with their court-mandated registrations and requirements. We do not tolerate any violation of sex offender registration laws or probation requirements.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Those arrested, in alphabetical order, are:

Arnulfo Morales (8/24/1957) – Sexual predator arrested for violation of probation when he failed to carry his electronic monitoring device while outside his home. Morales is a registered sexual predator based on a 2015 conviction for sexual battery/coercing a child.

– Sexual predator arrested for violation of probation when he failed to carry his electronic monitoring device while outside his home. Morales is a registered sexual predator based on a 2015 conviction for sexual battery/coercing a child. Carlton Polite (1/19/1984) – Sexual offender arrested violation of probation for failure to comply with orders given by his probation officer. Polite is a registered sex offender based on a 2002 conviction for lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-15 years old.

– Sexual offender arrested violation of probation for failure to comply with orders given by his probation officer. Polite is a registered sex offender based on a 2002 conviction for lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-15 years old. Charles Bailey (1/18/1963) – Sexual offender arrested for failure to comply with sexual predator registration laws for failing to register during his required month. Bailey is a registered sex offender based on a 1998 conviction for aggravated sex abuse.

– Sexual offender arrested for failure to comply with sexual predator registration laws for failing to register during his required month. Bailey is a registered sex offender based on a 1998 conviction for aggravated sex abuse. David Scheib (2/19/1970) – Sexual offender arrested for 134 counts possession of child pornography after a search of his cloud-based accounts.Scheib is a registered sex offender based on a 2013 conviction for possession of child pornography.

– Sexual offender arrested for 134 counts possession of child pornography after a search of his cloud-based accounts.Scheib is a registered sex offender based on a 2013 conviction for possession of child pornography. Derricko Williams (9/23/1976) – Sexual offender arrested for 12 counts failure to comply with sexual offender registration laws for failing to register a vehicle he owned within 48 hours. Williams is a registered sex offender based on a 2001 conviction for lewd/lascivious battery of a child under 16.

– Sexual offender arrested for 12 counts failure to comply with sexual offender registration laws for failing to register a vehicle he owned within 48 hours. Williams is a registered sex offender based on a 2001 conviction for lewd/lascivious battery of a child under 16. Dylan Garcia (10/24/1985) – Sexual offender arrested for failing to charge his electronic monitoring device as directed, violating his pre-trail release conditions. Garcia is a registered sex offender based on a 2015 federal conviction for use of communication/interstate commerce to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

– Sexual offender arrested for failing to charge his electronic monitoring device as directed, violating his pre-trail release conditions. Garcia is a registered sex offender based on a 2015 federal conviction for use of communication/interstate commerce to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity. Giram Lebron (4/18/1984) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation. Lebron is a registered sex offender based on a 2026 conviction for digital voyeurism by suspect over 24 on a victim under 16.

– Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation. Lebron is a registered sex offender based on a 2026 conviction for digital voyeurism by suspect over 24 on a victim under 16. Jakob Campbell (2/6/2003) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation after he was found in possession of an electronic device with internet access. Campbell was convicted in 2024 for sexual exploitation of a child.

– Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation after he was found in possession of an electronic device with internet access. Campbell was convicted in 2024 for sexual exploitation of a child. James Fullwood (7/19/1990) – Sexual offender arrested for petit theft, which violated his probation. Fullwood is a registered sex offender based on a 2011 conviction for lewd/lascivious sexual battery on a victim between 12-15 years old.

– Sexual offender arrested for petit theft, which violated his probation. Fullwood is a registered sex offender based on a 2011 conviction for lewd/lascivious sexual battery on a victim between 12-15 years old. John Burgess (7/8/1976) – Sexual offender arrested for failure to comply with sex offender registration laws after he failed to register during his required month. Burgess was convicted in 2001 for lewd assault/sexual battery on a victim under 16.

– Sexual offender arrested for failure to comply with sex offender registration laws after he failed to register during his required month. Burgess was convicted in 2001 for lewd assault/sexual battery on a victim under 16. John Fleming, Jr. (10/11/1983) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation after he failed to register three email addresses. Fleming was convicted in 2003 for lewd/lascivious battery on a victim between 12-15.

– Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation after he failed to register three email addresses. Fleming was convicted in 2003 for lewd/lascivious battery on a victim between 12-15. Jonathan Ortiz (9/23/1991) – Sexual offender arrested for domestic violence, which violated his probation. Ortiz was convicted in 2018 for traveling to meet a minor for sex.

– Sexual offender arrested for domestic violence, which violated his probation. Ortiz was convicted in 2018 for traveling to meet a minor for sex. Marino Lopez (11/11/1986) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation due to having multiple unregistered internet identifiers. Lopez is a registered sex offender based on a 2026 conviction for use of a computer to have sex with a minor.

– Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation due to having multiple unregistered internet identifiers. Lopez is a registered sex offender based on a 2026 conviction for use of a computer to have sex with a minor. Matthew Thompson (1/27/1981) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation after having contact with a minor without permission from his probation officer or the court. Thompson is a registered sex offender based on a 2013 conviction unlawful sexual activity with certain minors 16-17 years old.

– Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation after having contact with a minor without permission from his probation officer or the court. Thompson is a registered sex offender based on a 2013 conviction unlawful sexual activity with certain minors 16-17 years old. Rameir Jones, Jr. (11/15/2002) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation due to his possession of an unregistered cell phone. Jones was convicted in 2024 for sending harmful material to a minor.

– Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation due to his possession of an unregistered cell phone. Jones was convicted in 2024 for sending harmful material to a minor. Raymond Holcomb (6/24/1979) – Sexual offender arrested for failing to register during his required month.Holcomb was convicted in 2012 for sexual battery.

Sexual offender arrested for failing to register during his required month.Holcomb was convicted in 2012 for sexual battery. Robin Scott (6/7/1964) – Sexual offender arrested for failing to register during his required month. Scott was convicted in 1998 for sexual battery by an adult on a victim under 12.

Sexual offender arrested for failing to register during his required month. Scott was convicted in 1998 for sexual battery by an adult on a victim under 12. Ron Copeland (9/15/1961) – Sexual offender arrested for failing to update his address within 48 hours of establishing a new permanent residence. Copeland is a registered sex offender based on a 1998 conviction of lewd/lascivious battery on a child under 16.

Sexual offender arrested for failing to update his address within 48 hours of establishing a new permanent residence. Copeland is a registered sex offender based on a 1998 conviction of lewd/lascivious battery on a child under 16. Ronnie Ross (11/22/1979) – Sexual offender arrested for failing to register a vehicle within 48 hours. Ross is a registered sex offender due to a 2007 conviction of lewd/lascivious battery on a child between 12-15.

Sexual offender arrested for failing to register a vehicle within 48 hours. Ross is a registered sex offender due to a 2007 conviction of lewd/lascivious battery on a child between 12-15. Russell Harwell (3/16/1988) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation after testing positive for alcohol. Harwell was convicted in 2016 for lewd/lascivious molestation of a child between 12-15.

Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation after testing positive for alcohol. Harwell was convicted in 2016 for lewd/lascivious molestation of a child between 12-15. Sean Mcilwain (5/12/1988) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of sex offender registration laws for failing to register during his required month.Mcilwain was convicted in 2014 for possession of child pornography.

Sexual offender arrested for violation of sex offender registration laws for failing to register during his required month.Mcilwain was convicted in 2014 for possession of child pornography. Todd Hunsicker (10/16/1965) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of sex offender registration laws for failing to register during his required month. Hunsicker was convicted in 2002 for risk of injury to a minor.

– Sexual offender arrested for violation of sex offender registration laws for failing to register during his required month. Hunsicker was convicted in 2002 for risk of injury to a minor. Toshiba Sanders (11/20/1975) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation after failing to maintain his driving log. Sanders was convicted in 2014 for lewd/lascivious sexual battery on a victim between 12-15.

– Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation after failing to maintain his driving log. Sanders was convicted in 2014 for lewd/lascivious sexual battery on a victim between 12-15. Ventrell Martin (2/5/1983) – Sexual offender arrested on warrants for absconding from registration and battery on a LEO. He is a registered sex offender based on a 2007 conviction for lewd/lascivious sexual battery on a victim between 12-15.

Sexual offender arrested on warrants for absconding from registration and battery on a LEO. He is a registered sex offender based on a 2007 conviction for lewd/lascivious sexual battery on a victim between 12-15. Vicente Reyes (9/11/1993) – Sexual offender arrested for violation of probation for possessing a cell phone with internet access. He is a registered sex offender based on a 2011 conviction for lewd/lascivious sexual battery on a victim between 12-15.

*Convicted sex offenders and sex predators are required by Florida law to register and maintain updated information regarding the following identifying information: name; social security number; age; race; sex; date of birth; height; weight; tattoos or other identifying marks; hair and eye color; photograph; address of legal residence (or temporary residence); electronic mail addresses; Internet identifiers and each Internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name; home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers; employment information; driver’s license or Florida ID information; the make, model, color, vehicle identification number (VIN), and license tag number of all vehicles owned. The law specifies time frames during which notifications of any changes to the above information must be made.