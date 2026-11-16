City of Bartow Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Hosting Turkey Camp

City of Bartow Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts -Turkey Camp is coming to Bartow Parks & Recreation! Looking for fun activities for your kids during Thanksgiving break? Join us for Turkey Camp, filled with crafts, games, treats, and fun!

Dates: November 23–25

Time: 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Location: Carver Recreation Center

Ages: Grades K–5

Cost: $30 per child for the 3-day camp ($10 registration fee per day).

Registration is REQUIRED! Register online here: https://bartowrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=751

Don’t forget to send your child with lunch and TWO snacks each day!

For more information, email [email protected] or call (863) 534-0161.