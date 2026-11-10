Main Street Bartow Announces New Executive Director

Main Street Bartow is moving forward with new leadership, announcing Kristin Shuff as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Shuff brings five years of experience with Main Street Bartow, having been involved with the organization before stepping into her new position. Her appointment places her at the helm as the organization continues its work to strengthen downtown Bartow and support its historic district.

As Executive Director, Shuff will help lead efforts focused on preserving the area’s historic character, encouraging economic growth and supporting the businesses and community that make up downtown Bartow.

The organization said it is looking forward to the ideas, energy and leadership Shuff will bring as Main Street Bartow enters its next chapter.

Downtown businesses, residents, volunteers and community partners are encouraged to welcome Shuff as she takes on the new role.