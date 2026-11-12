This Weekend in Bartow: Events for Nov. 13–15, 2026

Here’s what’s happening in Bartow this weekend, Nov. 13–15, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.

Featured this weekend

Antique Fair Along Main Street

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: 300 block of East Main Street, Bartow

Downtown Bartow’s monthly antique and collectibles market, held the second Saturday of each month. Vendor booths are $20.

Festival of Wreaths

When: Display open Nov. 7–Dec. 12

Where: Polk County History Center, 100 E. Main St., Bartow

A display and silent auction of wreaths at the Polk County History Center.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.