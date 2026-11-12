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This Weekend in Bartow: Events for Nov. 13–15, 2026

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Here’s what’s happening in Bartow this weekend, Nov. 13–15, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.

Featured this weekend

Antique Fair Along Main Street

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: 300 block of East Main Street, Bartow

Downtown Bartow’s monthly antique and collectibles market, held the second Saturday of each month. Vendor booths are $20.

Festival of Wreaths

When: Display open Nov. 7–Dec. 12
Where: Polk County History Center, 100 E. Main St., Bartow

A display and silent auction of wreaths at the Polk County History Center.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.

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