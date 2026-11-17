BARTOW, Fla. — Nov. 16, 2026

The Bartow City Commission on Monday ratified a $9 million contract to buy the S&P Mobile Home Park west of the Polk County Administration complex.

The voice vote came late in a meeting of more than three hours. No opposition was heard. Commissioner Gary Ball did not answer the roll call.

The park covers about 12.5 acres along West Church and West Davidson streets. A staff memo says it holds roughly 100 mobile homes. Residents own the homes and rent the lots for about $600 a month.

City Manager Mike Herr signed the contract Oct. 2. The money would come from the Bartow CRA’s $18 million borrowing earlier this year, the memo says. Staff called it “a once in a generation opportunity.”

The seller would not negotiate the price, the memo says. An appraisal is underway but will not change it. The city can still cancel before Dec. 31.

The item was on the consent agenda. Commissioners moved it to new business so it could be discussed in public.

City Attorney Sean Parker said ratifying does not lock in the purchase. “If you say yes, you’re not committing to the ultimate closing, you’re just ratifying,” he said.

Herr called the park one of the worst cases of slum and blight in the city. “Do I think it’s steep? Yes,” he said of the price. He said the city will not push residents out overnight.

Vice Mayor Laura Simpson said the purchase had skipped a step. “It has not gone to the CRA board,” she said. She said the board’s work plan has not been changed to make room for it.

Commissioner Leo E. Longworth asked about a plan for the families who live there.

The motion ties the deal to two more meetings. The CRA board will discuss it Dec. 2. The commission will take it up again Dec. 7.

Three people spoke against the purchase. A local Realtor said the price works out to $720,000 an acre. Another said the city should not become a landlord to more than 100 mobile homes. A third asked where residents would go.

The invocation filled the room.

Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya of Masjid Al Nur Mosque was on the agenda to give the opening prayer. People in the audience shouted and interrupted. Mayor Tanya Tucker warned they would be asked to leave. The imam began about eight minutes later and finished his prayer.

Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer said commissioners had received 214 emails about the invocation. “We govern a city of people, not a congregation of faith,” she said. She then led the room in the Lord’s Prayer.

Parker said a member of a local Hindu temple had asked the clerk’s office to give an invocation. That date did not work. Parker said he then suggested the clerk’s office invite the mosque.

More than 15 people spoke in general public comment, most about the invocation. Many objected to an Islamic prayer opening a city meeting. Others defended religious freedom.

A police official introducing new officers said no one was arrested. “Nobody’s going to jail tonight,” he said.

In other business, the commission:

Adopted Ordinance No. 2026-12, a 10-year franchise for Lakeland Electric. It covers about 761 Lakeland Electric meters inside city limits, mostly in Wind Meadows South. Those customers will pay a new 6% franchise fee. Their 10% utility tax will now go to Bartow, not the county.

Approved Resolution No. 26-4284-R, adding $2 million to last year’s electric department budget. Finance Director Newman Waters said fuel prices drove up power costs, which pass through to customers.

Passed Ordinance No. 2026-13 on first reading. It sets when new commissioners take office under April’s charter changes. A final vote is set for Dec. 7.

Ratified Robert Wiegers as the seventh trustee of the General Employees’ Pension Trust Board.

Welcomed five new police officers: Austin Kirkland, Matthew Schumacher, Cellis Driffin, Amy Rhodes and Delaila Tait.

Recognized Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday and handed out November Beautification Awards.

Herr also outlined funding requests for the Polk legislative delegation, led by another $4 million for a new fire administration headquarters.