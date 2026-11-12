Community Events: This Weekend in Polk County (Nov. 13–15, 2026)

A Veterans Day celebration in Winter Haven, an antique fair in downtown Bartow, a free block party in Lake Wales, a Saturday night rodeo and a free Bach Festival concert in Lakeland lead the weekend across Polk County. Here are the Daily Ridge Event Picks for Nov. 13–15, 2026.

Daily Ridge Event Picks

Lake Wales Live

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Market Plaza, 20 N. Market Place, Lake Wales

Cost: Free

A free outdoor concert and block party downtown, with food trucks and vendors.

Antique Fair Along Main Street

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: 300 block of East Main Street, Bartow

Downtown Bartow’s monthly antique and collectibles market, held the second Saturday of each month.

Winter Haven Farmers Market

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Magnolia Avenue between 2nd Street SW and 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven

The Saturday farmers market sets up downtown on Magnolia Avenue.

Winter Haven Honors: Veterans Day Celebration

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.–noon

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven

Cost: Free

Winter Haven honors local veterans with a celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Lake Silver.

Saturday Night Rodeo

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, 3200 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch

Cost: Guests: adults $34.95, children $29.95. Owners: adults $29.95, children $19.95

The weekly Saturday night rodeo at Westgate River Ranch, east of Lake Wales.

Bach Festival of Central Florida: Choral Concert

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland

Cost: Free

The Bach Festival of Central Florida presents a free choral concert in the church sanctuary.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.