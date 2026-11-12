Community Events: This Weekend in Polk County (Nov. 13–15, 2026)

A Veterans Day celebration in Winter Haven, an antique fair in downtown Bartow, a free block party in Lake Wales, a Saturday night rodeo and a free Bach Festival concert in Lakeland lead the weekend across Polk County. Here are the Daily Ridge Event Picks for Nov. 13–15, 2026.
Daily Ridge Event Picks
Lake Wales Live
When: Friday, Nov. 13, 5:30–8:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Market Plaza, 20 N. Market Place, Lake Wales
Cost: Free
A free outdoor concert and block party downtown, with food trucks and vendors.
Antique Fair Along Main Street
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: 300 block of East Main Street, Bartow
Downtown Bartow’s monthly antique and collectibles market, held the second Saturday of each month.
Winter Haven Farmers Market
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Magnolia Avenue between 2nd Street SW and 3rd Street SW, Winter Haven
The Saturday farmers market sets up downtown on Magnolia Avenue.
Winter Haven Honors: Veterans Day Celebration
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.–noon
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Winter Haven honors local veterans with a celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Lake Silver.
Saturday Night Rodeo
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, 3200 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch
Cost: Guests: adults $34.95, children $29.95. Owners: adults $29.95, children $19.95
The weekly Saturday night rodeo at Westgate River Ranch, east of Lake Wales.
Bach Festival of Central Florida: Choral Concert
When: Sunday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m.
Where: First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland
Cost: Free
The Bach Festival of Central Florida presents a free choral concert in the church sanctuary.
Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.