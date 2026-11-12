Live Music in Winter Haven: Where to Catch Live Entertainment Over the Next Week

Music lovers will have several opportunities to enjoy live entertainment around Winter Haven over the next week, with local musicians taking the stage at area bars and restaurants.

Whether you’re looking for an evening out during the week or some live music to enjoy over the weekend, there are several performances to add to your calendar.

Here’s where you can catch live music:

Thursday

Chase Dixon will perform at Cypresswood Pub from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday

TMike & Duke Burr will take the stage at The Twisted Prop from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Jaded will perform at Tanner’s Lakeside from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday

Acoustic Roots will perform at Tanner’s Lakeside from 2 to 6 p.m.

Next Wednesday

Sidd & Duke will perform at Somewhere Sports Bar from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

From weekday performances to weekend entertainment, there’s no shortage of opportunities to support local musicians and enjoy live music around the Winter Haven area.