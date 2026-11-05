This Weekend in Haines City: Events for Nov. 6–8, 2026

Here’s what’s happening in Haines City this weekend, Nov. 6–8, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.

Featured this weekend

Senior Expo

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.–noon

Where: Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Ave., Haines City

Local businesses and organizations share services and programs for an active, healthy lifestyle, with time to talk one-on-one with vendors.

3rd Annual “Hoop It Up” Charity Basketball: Haines City Police vs. Haines City Fire

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3–5 p.m.

Where: Ridge Community High School, 500 Orchid Drive, Davenport

Cost: $10 donation per family

Haines City police officers and firefighters face off on the court in this charity game. Proceeds go to two first responders facing serious illness.

Haines City TCG Trade Day

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Ave., Haines City

Cost: Free

A trading card game trade day with more than 90 vendor tables.

More around town

Learn to Make Chain Maille

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Where: Haines City Public Library, 111 N. 6th St., Haines City

A hands-on chain maille session at the Haines City Public Library.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.