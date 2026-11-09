Haines City Fire Department Hosting Annual Open House

Haines City Fire Department- One of our favorite events of the year is right around the corner!

The Haines City Fire Department is excited to announce our annual Open House! This year is extra special as we’ll be hosting the event at our brand-new Station 3!

We can’t wait to show you our beautiful, state-of-the-art facility while giving you a behind-the-scenes look at our day-to-day operations.

Bring the whole family out for a day of fun featuring live demonstrations, station tours, bounce houses, and more!

Best of all, admission is completely FREE!

Check out the flyer for all the details. We hope to see you there!