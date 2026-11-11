Haines City Police Confirm Investigation Into Alleged Racial Slurs Involving Officers, Body Cam Evidence Under Review

By Carl Fish

Haines City, Florida- The Haines City Police Department has confirmed that an active investigation is underway involving allegations that officers used racial slurs or racially inappropriate language. The department has also confirmed that audio or video evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.

The confirmation came in a written response from Haines City Police Department Public Information Officer Brooke Hart following questions submitted by the Daily Ridge on October 26, 2026.

The Daily Ridge contacted the department after receiving information regarding a possible internal investigation involving multiple officers and allegations of inappropriate racial language.

On November 2, one week after the initial inquiry, Hart responded and confirmed that an investigation was underway.

“Yes, there is currently an open investigation at this time,” Hart wrote.

The department declined to identify the officers involved, citing Florida Statute 112.533(5)(a), which provides confidentiality protections for certain information associated with active internal investigations involving law enforcement officers.

When asked whether the investigation was being handled as an Internal Affairs investigation or another type of administrative investigation, Hart stated:

“This investigation is being conducted in compliance with Florida State Statute 112, those investigations are titled differently by different law enforcement agencies.”

The Daily Ridge also asked whether any portion of the alleged incident had been captured on body-worn camera or other department audio or video recordings.

Hart confirmed that recordings are involved in the investigation.

“Yes, and that is currently a part of the active investigation,” Hart wrote.

The Daily Ridge has requested copies of any responsive body-worn camera footage or other audio and video recordings. Those recordings have not been provided.

At this time, the department has not disclosed the number of officers involved, their identities, when the alleged incident occurred, or when the investigation began.

It also remains unclear whether the allegations involve language used during interactions with members of the public, conversations between officers, or other circumstances.

The department has not announced any findings or disciplinary action related to the allegations.

The existence of an investigation does not establish that any officer engaged in misconduct. The allegations remain under review.

This latest investigation comes amid a series of controversies involving the Haines City Police Department that have been reported by the Daily Ridge. Previous reporting has examined a sexting scandal involving department personnel, the DUI arrest of a Haines City police officer while operating a marked patrol vehicle, unauthorized use of department-issued vehicles, and failures by supervisory personnel to follow established departmental policies and procedures. Questions have also been raised regarding disciplinary decisions and accountability within the department’s leadership.

Together, these incidents have brought increased scrutiny to the department’s supervision, internal oversight and handling of officer misconduct allegations.

The Daily Ridge has covered these matters extensively and will continue examining how the department and city leadership address these concerns.