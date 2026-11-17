Auburndale Police – The Auburndale Police Department is hosting a OneBlood drive on Wednesday, November 18th from 8:00am-1:00pm. All donors will receive a $20 eGift card and a OneBlood sweatshirt.

To schedule an appointment, please visit:

https://www.oneblood.org/donate-now/scheduler.html

Appointments are not required, but encouraged, however, they allow us to plan for the drive to ensure that it runs as smoothly as possible.

Walk-ins are always welcome!

How do you prepare?

– Make sure that you drink plenty of water.

– Eat a well-balanced, iron-rich meal (especially in the morning, before donating)

– Bring an ID with you on the bus!

– Make sure to limit your caffeine intake the morning before the drive.

Details:

Wednesday, November 18th, 2026

8:00am-1:00pm

2 Bobby Green Plaza

Auburndale, FL 33823

Big red bus will be parked at the old SunTrust parking lot across from the Police Department