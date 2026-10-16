MAGNO Junk Removal Offering Free Junk Removal For Davenport and Haines City Seniors over 65 and Veterans Through October 31

Alexander Corona owner of MAGNO Junk Removal in

Davenport is offering four free junk pickups this October for seniors

65 and older and veterans in Davenport and Haines City

MAGNO Junk Removal, a licensed and insured hauler based in Davenport,

is offering four free junk pickups during October for residents of

Davenport and Haines City who are 65 or older, or who are veterans.

The program covers up to two cubic yards per household of items

already placed at the curb, driveway, garage, or front yard. One

household per week through October, scheduled by MAGNO based on route

availability.

Not included: appliances containing refrigerant, mattresses, tires,

paint, chemicals, concrete, soil, roofing, or construction debris.

To request a spot, residents send photos of the items by text or

WhatsApp to (863) 458-3459. MAGNO confirms whether the load fits the

program before scheduling.

MAGNO Junk Removal operates under a Polk County Nonexclusive

Commercial Hauling Franchise and carries $2 million in general

liability coverage and $2 million in workers’ compensation.

The program runs through October 31 and spots are still open. Full

details: https://magnojunkremoval.com/free-pickup-seniors-veterans