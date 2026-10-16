MAGNO Junk Removal Offering Free Junk Removal For Davenport and Haines City Seniors over 65 and Veterans Through October 31

MAGNO Junk Removal, a licensed and insured hauler based in Davenport,
is offering four free junk pickups during October for residents of
Davenport and Haines City who are 65 or older, or who are veterans.
The program covers up to two cubic yards per household of items
already placed at the curb, driveway, garage, or front yard. One
household per week through October, scheduled by MAGNO based on route
availability.
Not included: appliances containing refrigerant, mattresses, tires,
paint, chemicals, concrete, soil, roofing, or construction debris.
To request a spot, residents send photos of the items by text or
WhatsApp to (863) 458-3459. MAGNO confirms whether the load fits the
program before scheduling.
MAGNO Junk Removal operates under a Polk County Nonexclusive
Commercial Hauling Franchise and carries $2 million in general
liability coverage and $2 million in workers’ compensation.
The program runs through October 31 and spots are still open. Full
details: https://magnojunkremoval.com/free-pickup-seniors-veterans